Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GPMT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

