Grand Central Investment Group Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Grand Central Investment Group increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.2% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

VZ stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.