Gould Asset Management LLC CA Trims Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,295. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $78.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.02.

