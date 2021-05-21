Gould Asset Management LLC CA Trims Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arch Capital Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,203,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 428,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 86,923 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 193,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ET traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 182,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,673,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of -100.20 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.

Several analysts have commented on ET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

