Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 200 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,178,501 shares of company stock valued at $293,213,316 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $138.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,169. The company has a market capitalization of $338.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.43 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

