Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 101.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,188. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $269.50 and a twelve month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

