Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $499,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 60.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 110,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52,053 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 281,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,480. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.57. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

