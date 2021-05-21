Gould Asset Management LLC CA Buys 2,970 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,338,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,800,000 after buying an additional 482,081 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,067,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,994,000 after buying an additional 106,403 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,417,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,101,000 after buying an additional 870,798 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 4,665,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,415,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after purchasing an additional 508,535 shares during the last quarter.

SPSB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.34. 178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $31.44.

