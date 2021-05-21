Gores Holdings VI Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GHVI)

Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,250 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,274% compared to the average volume of 91 put options.

NASDAQ:GHVI opened at $13.11 on Friday. Gores Holdings VI has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHVI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter worth about $39,394,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter worth about $37,727,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter worth about $33,171,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter worth about $8,419,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter worth about $3,425,000.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. Gores Holdings VI, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

