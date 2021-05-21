Gordon Tunstall Sells 10,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TRHC opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TRHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.