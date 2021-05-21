GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.030-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.91 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.48.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,297.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,257 over the last three months. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

