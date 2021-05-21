Golem (GLM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.68 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Golem has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000891 BTC on major exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $361.29 million and approximately $17.68 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00071855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.55 or 0.01106244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00058119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.31 or 0.09441619 BTC.

About Golem

Golem is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

