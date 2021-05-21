Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

Shares of GOGL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.83. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

