Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,481. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GLNG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.