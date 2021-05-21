Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Steven John Dichiaro Sells 30,000 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE GL traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $105.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,226. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.57.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Several brokerages recently commented on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in Globe Life by 30.2% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Globe Life by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

