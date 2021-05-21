Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.870-8.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.55 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.57 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut Global Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE:GPN opened at $195.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 116.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.92. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $107,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,145 shares of company stock worth $23,132,722. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.