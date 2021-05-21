Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GLNCY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Glencore has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

