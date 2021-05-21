Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Raised to GBX 390

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glencore has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 304.67 ($3.98).

GLEN opened at GBX 312.30 ($4.08) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 302.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 263.84. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 144.18 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43). The company has a market cap of £41.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

