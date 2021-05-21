Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.27

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.27 and traded as high as $12.15. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 3,051 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $34.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

