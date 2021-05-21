GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,300 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,543.80 ($20.17).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,360 ($17.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,693.60 ($22.13). The company has a market cap of £68.43 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,331.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,336.86.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

