Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.44. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 61,502 shares.
The company has a market cap of C$57.09 million and a P/E ratio of -43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37.
Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.71 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Glacier Media Company Profile (TSE:GVC)
Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.
