Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.44. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 61,502 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$57.09 million and a P/E ratio of -43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.71 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glacier Media news, Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$820,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,455,900 shares in the company, valued at C$1,006,919.

Glacier Media Company Profile (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

