Girard Partners LTD. Sells 4,611 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 155,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,157 shares of company stock worth $331,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $109.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $59.12 and a 1-year high of $116.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

