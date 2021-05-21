Girard Partners LTD. Purchases New Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,722 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $1,571,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $281.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 146.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.23.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.