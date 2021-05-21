Girard Partners LTD. Buys 3,668 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $173.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.67 and a 200-day moving average of $187.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.74 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

