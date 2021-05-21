Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 374 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,395,000 after buying an additional 1,280,576 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,987,000 after buying an additional 843,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after buying an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,907,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $216.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.97. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $218.80. The company has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

