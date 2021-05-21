Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $69.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average is $63.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $79.31. The firm has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

