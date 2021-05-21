Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Down to $6.86

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $6.47. Gevo shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 73,792 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Noble Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Gevo by 1,131.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

