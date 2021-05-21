Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Down to $6.70

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.49. Gerdau shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 97,522 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GGB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Gerdau alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gerdau by 61.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 11.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.