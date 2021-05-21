Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

GGB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut Gerdau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gerdau presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Gerdau stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gerdau will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.0735 dividend. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 85,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gerdau by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. 3.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

