George Weston (TSE:WN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $116.42

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$116.42 and last traded at C$116.16, with a volume of 62867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$115.02.

A number of research firms have commented on WN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$18.11 billion and a PE ratio of 67.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$112.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.40 billion. Equities analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 8.4563839 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,590 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total transaction of C$665,319.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,600,794.85. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 37,425 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.06, for a total value of C$4,044,212.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$592,718.97. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,161 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,545.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

