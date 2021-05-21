GeoCoin (GEO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.30 Million

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $2,791.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00056483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.00470489 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,667.50 or 1.00453032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00034155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007477 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00099085 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00010987 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

