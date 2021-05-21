General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce $4.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.44 billion. General Mills reported sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $17.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $17.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.25. The company had a trading volume of 88,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,063. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

