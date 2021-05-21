General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Lessened by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,522,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

NYSE GE opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

