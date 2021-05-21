Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 116.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Generac by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $46,351,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Insiders have sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $12,693,731 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNRC opened at $308.53 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $101.72 and a one year high of $364.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

