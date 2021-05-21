Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $332.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $332.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $12,693,731 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GNRC opened at $308.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $101.72 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

