Gems Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Gems has a total market cap of $316,138.16 and $1,921.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00067747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.84 or 0.00973412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00097492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.06 or 0.08870619 BTC.

Gems Profile

GEM is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

