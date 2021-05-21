GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GCP traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 115,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,802. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at $88,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

