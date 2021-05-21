Gattaca plc (LON:GATC) Insider Acquires £19,835.20 in Stock

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC) insider Kevin Freeguard purchased 12,880 shares of Gattaca stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £19,835.20 ($25,914.82).

Shares of LON GATC traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 152.10 ($1.99). The company had a trading volume of 1,378,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,498. The stock has a market cap of £49.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.18. Gattaca plc has a 52 week low of GBX 41.30 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 160 ($2.09). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 106.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Gattaca from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional outsourced engineering and technology support solutions; and traditional staffing, market insight reporting, packaged campaign, recruitment process outsourcing, and employer branding agency services.

