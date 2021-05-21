Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GTES. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,893,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 175,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,263 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after purchasing an additional 925,156 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

