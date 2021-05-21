FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 127,529 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 60,355 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

