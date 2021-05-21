FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Land Securities Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Land Securities Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS LSGOF opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.72. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

