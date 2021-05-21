FY2021 EPS Estimates for Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iberdrola in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $56.05 on Friday. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

