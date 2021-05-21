FY2021 EPS Estimates for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Raised by Analyst

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Clarivate in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

NYSE CLVT opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.00. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

