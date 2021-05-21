FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Taseko Mines Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TGB. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.55.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.50 million, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.59.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 56.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.