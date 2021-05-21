Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Future from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,473.75 ($32.32).

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 2,904 ($37.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 976.75 ($12.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,982 ($38.96). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,282.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,950.12.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

