Future (LON:FUTR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Future plc (LON:FUTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,600 to GBX 3,140. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Future traded as high as GBX 2,658 ($34.73) and last traded at GBX 2,640 ($34.49), with a volume of 85939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,394 ($31.28).

FUTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,473.75 ($32.32).

The firm has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,282.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,950.12.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

