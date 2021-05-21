Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Friday, May 14th.

FTEK stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 218,677 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fuel Tech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

