FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) were down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.73 and last traded at $31.73. Approximately 695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

