Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.40

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €65.40 ($76.94) and traded as high as €67.60 ($79.53). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €66.94 ($78.75), with a volume of 437,377 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.64 ($81.93).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion and a PE ratio of 17.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €64.71 and its 200-day moving average is €65.41.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.