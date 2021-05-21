Fremont Petroleum Co. Ltd (ASX:FPL) Insider Samuel (Sam) Jarvis Acquires 30,000,000 Shares of Stock

Fremont Petroleum Co. Ltd (ASX:FPL) insider Samuel (Sam) Jarvis acquired 30,000,000 shares of Fremont Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$120,000.00 ($85,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Fremont Petroleum alerts:

Fremont Petroleum Company Profile

Fremont Petroleum Corporation Ltd engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas assets in the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Pathfinder project covering an area of 15,282 acres in DJ Basin in Colorado. The company was formerly known as Austin Exploration Limited and changed its name to Fremont Petroleum Corporation Ltd in June 2017.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fremont Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fremont Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.