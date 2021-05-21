Fremont Petroleum Co. Ltd (ASX:FPL) Insider Samuel (Sam) Jarvis Acquires 30,000,000 Shares of Stock

Fremont Petroleum Co. Ltd (ASX:FPL) insider Samuel (Sam) Jarvis acquired 30,000,000 shares of Fremont Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$120,000.00 ($85,714.29).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Fremont Petroleum Company Profile
